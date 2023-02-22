Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Aron Phillip Smith, 39, Elwood, booked at 11:39 a.m. Friday, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.
Filiberto Quino, Toto, 25, address unknown, booked at 2:10 p.m. Friday, rape.
Michael Jaysue Ryle, 22, 3200 block of South 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:35 p.m. Friday, four counts of contempt of court, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of failure to appear.
Hagan James Sickmann, 18, Elwood, booked at 5:13 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Rodney J. Harrison, 54, Alexandria, booked at 10:06 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Timothy Aaron Dority, 34, Frankton, booked at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Nathaniel Gene Rednour, 18, Cicero, booked at 6:31 a.m. Saturday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Evan Buck Broderick, 41, 1200 block of Winding Way, Anderson, booked at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and neglect of a dependent.
Juan Perez-Lazaro, 21, 8300 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and hold for another jurisdiction.
Gregory Anthony White II, 35, Indianapolis, booked at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Solomon Isaiah Couch, 26, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Anderson, booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Denisha E. Harsin, 44, Fortville, booked at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, battery against a public safety official, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jakobe Bernard Holland, 23, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:32 a.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery.
Ariana Renae Elzy, 22, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:34 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Derrick Wayne Harris, 43, 1500 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and resisting law enforcement.
Jarrett Michael Elmore, 24, Noblesville, booked at 6:35 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
James A. Caudill, 33, Pendleton, booked at 6:58 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Darqwez Lamar Williams, 31, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:34 p.m. Sunday, three counts of contempt of court, probation violation and failure to appear.
Nicholas Scott Campbell, 25, Alexandria, booked at 11:28 p.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a controlled substance in the body, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Kayla Marie Giselbach, 28, Elwood, booked at 12:55 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a syringe.
Mitchell Edward Preston Jr., 52, Frankton, booked at 11:20 a.m. Monday, two counts of violation of adult day reporting.
Amber Renae Short, 39, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson, booked 12:59 p.m. Monday, dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and failure to appear.
Steven Chad Ferguson, 46, Muncie, booked at 3:51 p.m. Monday, theft and probation violation.
Robert Anthony Mandra, 30, Red Bank, New Jersey, booked at 6:12 p.m. Monday, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Cathythrn Elizabeth Branham, 32, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent.
John Tyler Long, 38, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear.
Marcus Eugene Lewis, 26, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery.
