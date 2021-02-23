These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Robert Charles Dininger, 38, Plymouth, Ohio, booked at 1:42 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 36, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:23 a.m. Friday, dealing in cocaine, confinement, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug and domestic battery.
• Michael Leroy Thompson, 49, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:13 a.m. Friday, perjury, two counts of invasion of privacy, failure to appear, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Vicki Lynn Seal, 61, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 8:29 a.m. Friday, fraud.
• Stephen Shinsako Hart, 43, Indianapolis, booked at 10:43 a.m. Friday, child molest and incest.
• Kenneth Gilbert, 60, Indianapolis, booked at 12:05 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended resulting in injury, possession of a syringe, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Shadi Lynn Jacobs-Miner, 24, 100 block of Scott Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:26 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Brandon Allen Pulley, 28, Markleville, booked at 2:39 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Donquavius Jecar Pullin, 25, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:12 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
• Kenneth Edward Swift St., 53, Muncie, booked at 4:18 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Diane Hornbake, 29, Lapel, booked at 5:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 43, Elwood, booked at 6:32 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bridget Cole, 36, Elwood, booked at 6:54 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Satin Dietzier-Gipson, 54, Elwood, booked at 7:41 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin Matthew Shrock, 29, Tipton, booked at 9:01 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Florence Louise Oaks, 56, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:56 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
• Heather Elizabeth May, 40, Frankton, booked at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• John Edward Borson Jr., 39, Muncie, booked at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Juan Carlos Torres-Mayoral, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor possessing alcohol.
• Christopher Alan Powers, 42, 800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:21 a.m. Saturday, violation of mental health court.
• Jessica Lynn Moore, 41, 200 block of West Willow Street, Anderson, booked at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Devin Miles Mitchell, 35, 600 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, driving with a suspended license.
• Lacey Anne Cox, 41, 1700 block of B Street, Anderson, booked at 5:59 p.m. Saturday, theft.
• Alex Santiago Lozano, 19, 4100 block of Andover Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, theft and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jackie Lynn Singer, 23, Elwood, booked at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, auto theft.
• Shaqwaia Lucille Smith, 19, 1300 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body.
• Maurijah Alana May, 19, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, booked at 1:46 p.m. Sunday, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and official misconduct.
• Arden Eugene Warner, 57, 2200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:19 p.m. Sunday, strangulation, domestic battery and contempt of court.
• Kelly Renee Cowan, 43, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license and two counts of probation violation.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 42, 200 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 2:03 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Jarod Johnson, 36, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 3:32 a.m. Sunday, two counts of residential entry.
• Lareisha Wyvette Miles, 38, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 6:48 a.m. Monday, contempt of court and hold for another jurisdiction.
