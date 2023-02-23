Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some time Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Devon Mikel Jones, 19, Elwood, booked at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Mary Elizabeth Gardner, 43, Elwood, booked at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Jorge George Garza, 57, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
Jamie Jo Jackson, 44, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson, booked at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, corrupt business influence and theft.
Xavier Davis Griffin, 21, Elwood, booked at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Stephanie Ann Addleman, 30, 600 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and battery.
Lyndsey Leigh Bell, 37, Elwood, booked at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and two counts of failure to appear.
Kayla Dawn Purciful, 34, 1900 block of East 41st Street, Anderson, booked at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.