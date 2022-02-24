Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 216. Total in custody: 315.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dominic Terrell Dorsey, 26, first block of Teardrop Lane, Virginia. Booked 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 45, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation and resisting law enforcement in which suspect draws a weapon.
• Michael Andrew McGinnis, 21, 5900 block of Maplewood Drive, Speedway. Booked 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, child molest.
• Michelle Dawn Hughes, 44, 2300 block of South Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation.
• Oliver Keith Weaver Jr., 44, 2800 block of South Lyons Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; and operator never licensed.
• James Gilbert Jacques Jr., 48, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Donell Keith Sloan, 44, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, four counts failure to appear and two counts violation of probation.
• Daniel Rodney Avalos, 29, 1900 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
