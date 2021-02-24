Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 227, total in custody 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 42, 200 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Jarod Johnson, 36, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 3:32 a.m. Monday, two counts residential entry.
• Lareisha Wyvette Miles, 38, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Amber Lee Ryle, 44, 14100 block of West Main Street, Daleville. Booked 10:42 a.m. Monday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Justin Otto Williams, 40, 3600 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 12:11 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Joshua Logan Marcum, 29, 6400 block of North 50 East, Sharpsville, Tennessee. Booked 12:41 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Wesley Paul Prickett, 35, 2800 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:51 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe, false informing/reporting and deception identity.
• Douglas Kevin Mabbitt, 33, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Monday, two counts criminal trespass.
• Jacolby Diana Armstrong, 32, 2800 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:09 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Roger Brian Edward McCormick, 20, 4500 block of Riva Ridge Court, Indianapolis. Booked 9:51 p.m. Monday, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Andrew Christopher Cunningham, 34, 500 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, sex offender registration violation.
• Raytahj Jamall Fuller, 20, 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, operator never licensed.
• Jacob Seth Smith, 27, 7300 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
