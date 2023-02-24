Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Zenalea Stormett Willhoite, 26, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Sierra Nicolle Hahn, 37, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, burglary and theft.
Dean Edward McConnell, 51, Pendleton, booked at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason Lee Bliss, 48, 800 block of Hazlett Street, Anderson, booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
William Wayne Huston III, 34, 6200 block of Rocky Road, Anderson, booked at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent and three counts of failure to appear.
Elizabeth Carolin P Perez, 30, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Christopher Thomas Fowler, 50, Lapel, booked at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Tremmeric Lamont Alex Love, 20, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Ryan Edward Forehand, 31, 2400 block of Ridgeway Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe.
Paul Christopher Alexander, 51, Frankton, booked at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Montana Adam Beno Collins, 26, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation, hold for work release and failure to appear.
Stephen Jay Caplinger Jr., 46, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe.
Anthony Lee Thornberry, 41, Elwood, booked at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Kenneth Andrew Riddle, 37, Pendleton, booked at 6:02 a.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance and theft.