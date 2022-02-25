Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 213; total in custody 312.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jody Duane Selby, 51. Booked 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation.
• James Robert Yeagy, 26, 1000 block of Brown-Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of probation, two counts escape/violating a home detention order and two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Thomas James Williamson, 25, 500 block of East 10th Street, Rushville. Booked 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, impersonating a public servant, home improvement fraud and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kala Roxanne Jarvis, 38, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation.
• Alexys Page Mount, 31, 2400 block of East Ind. 38, Markleville. Booked 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jeannie Marie Turner, 74, 200 block of West 11th Street, Lapel. Booked 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Antonio Damar Moore, 38, 500 block of Evan Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.