Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Julian Ashton Clarence Seabolt, 20, 2600 block of Deer Creek Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Jameson Collin Teague, 23, Alexandria, booked at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Kenneth Michael Stevens, 41, Summitville, booked at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, forgery and theft.
Robert Eugene Harris Jr., 56, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
Chalayna Nicole Eads, 30, Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Benjamin Lucas Jones, 31, Elwood, booked at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, two counts of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Sadie Marie Cox, 26, Frankton, booked at 9:26 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, violation of sanctions, failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.