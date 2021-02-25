Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Lewis Ramsey, 32, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, sex offender registration violation.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 22, 200 block of Hallowell Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the past 10 years.
• Demetrius Deonte Boone, 25, 2000 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Roy James York, 41, 3500 block of Woodglen Way, Anderson. Booked 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Gregg Anthony Ratcliff, 34, 1700 block of Nelson Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, bodily injury; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operator never licensed.
• Brooks Devan Elliott, 41, 2400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Maikala L. Cole, 24, 600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Alazay Merae Hyatt, 22, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brenda Jean Gilliard, 60, 3600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Danny Lee Roland, 60, 200 block of North West Street, Winslow. Booked 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• William Wayne Huston Jr., 56, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson. Booked 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Norman Dwayne Anderson, 56, 1700 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, two counts dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and two counts possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
