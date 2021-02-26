Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 275.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ricky Lee Taylor Jr., 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, institutional mischief, damage to a school or community center.
• Justin Kyle Walker, 32, 7800 block of East 52nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Ian Eugene Pitts, 41, homeless. Booked 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury.
• Aaron Dishon Windom, 35, 4400 block of West reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery and inmate in possession of a dangerous device.
• Brennan Lee Durr, 26, 800 block of Manck Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Briana Lea Fox, 28, 300 block of South Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Leslie J. Keaton, 51, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.