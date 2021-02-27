Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225, total in custody 269.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 29, 900 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked 10:54 a.m. Thursday, sex offender registration violation.
• Priscilla Renee Hall , 32, 100 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:36 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Charles Edward Baxter, 63, 1500 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Thursday, receiving stolen property.
• Seth Dashane Moore, 29, 119 W. 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Sarah Ann Eddins, 37, 1600 block of Military Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky. Booked 8:08 p.m. Thursday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Michael Wayne Filbrun, 53, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and criminal conversion.
• Travis Warren Smith, 34, 5200 block of North County Road 450, Middletown. Booked 10:08 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
• Joshua Duane Kirkwood, 44, 500 block of Pulaski Street, LaPorte. Booked 10:24 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Devin Laver Price Sr., 40, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:52 a.m. Friday, strangulation, domestic battery with bodily injury by an adult against a family member younger than 14 and failure to appear.
