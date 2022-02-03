Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shaneece Marie Morgan, 28, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 a.m. Friday, two counts possession of child pornography and two counts providing obscene material to minors.
• Bruce Brent Morris, 44, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Shawn Eric Yeary, 48, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:10 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Amy Rene Warner, 45, 700 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:24 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Tiffany Anna Williams, 43, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:58 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Daniel Gaspar Domingo, 29, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 7:44 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Silvia Maria Elias, 25, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 10:55 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Joshua Lee Christmas, 41, 5300 block of Liz Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:42 p.m. Monday, confinement, two counts intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Brittney Lee Gladney, 33, 3500 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Luz Elana Hernandez, 22, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Noah Joseph Brumbley Jr., 26, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:34 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Chloe Rose Johnson, 23, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Edward William Rogers, 26, 200 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Jackson A. Burns, 23, 300 block of Redbud Boulevard North, Anderson. Booked 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, harassment and intimidation.
• Richard Warren Lacy, 38, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Tyler Matthew Ward, 37, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Travis Lee Mathis, 35, 600 block of West 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with another suspension within 10 years.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 40, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, two counts criminal trespass.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 45, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• William Earl Wright IV, 45, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Eugene Thomas Boswell, 24, 7400 block of West Ind. 144, Homer. Booked 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Heather Rene Cosby, 50, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Teagan Thomas Lundy, 19, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Rachel Melissa Short, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and battery against a public safety official.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 22, 600 block of South Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Phyllis Ann Cundy, 43, 2000 block of East Ind. 36, Markleville. Booked 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass, battery with bodily injury and invasion of privacy.
