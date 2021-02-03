Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 299.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Allen Wigner, 62, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Wayde Garrett Law, 24, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:25 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Cody Michael Short, 27, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 4:08 p.m. Monday, violation of home detention.
• Elvis Ramic, 36, 2400 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Jacquez Eric Beard, 24, 800 block of Blehaven Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:39 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy, interfering in the reporting of a crime, intimidation, burglary, confinement, kidnapping, violation of pretrial release and violation of suspended sentence.
• Letarus Maurice Peeples, 41, 600 block of Higgins Street, Paris, Kentucky. Booked 4:57 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Kendell Lenard Harp, 30, 2300 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with bodily injury to family member known to be pregnant, strangulation of pregnant woman by someone with prior unrelated conviction, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Clayton Lee Davidson, 19, 300 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:01 p.m. Monday, arson.
• Makayla Paige Bacon, 24, 2900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 11:05 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation with moderate to severe injury.
• Jaron Micheal Hollingsworth, 20, first block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Noel Hail Dillow, 22, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness.
• Chais Vaughn Eckler, 31, 200 block of East 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.