Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
John Jacob Campbell, 40, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to register as sex offender.
William Christopher Cottrell II, 29, Muncie, booked at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Robin L. Jackson, 65, Frankton, booked at 8:19 p.m. Thursday, two counts of child molesting and vicarious sexual gratification.
Carrie Joan Garrett, 42, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 2:55 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of violation of sanctions.
Briannah Breeze Snyder, 29, 300 block of Golf Club Road, Anderson, booked at 3:30 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of a syringe.
Mar’lonna Onyae Lee, 18, Muncie, booked at 3:53 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
David Alden Waymire, 35, Tipton, booked at 4:27 a.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.