These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brett Aaron Fyfe, 23, 4300 block of McKinley Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery.
• Justin Alan Edmondson, 41, 4800 block of County Road 350 East, Anderson, booked at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of hold for probation violation.
• Marshay Joelle Richmond, 26, Indianapolis, booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Eric Paul Repasy, 58, homeless, booked at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Montana Adam Collins, 24, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson, booked at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Paul Douglas Decker, 57, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Daryus Devonte Grier, 24, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, child molest.
• Jamie Elliott Murdock, 47, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ian Marion Francis Killion, 31, Summitville, booked at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
