Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 237; total in custody 326.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jennifer Mae Clanin, 48, 1000 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 40, 1200 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and violation of pretrial release.
• Chad Michael Gray, 21, 300 block of Edgewood Place East, Anderson. Booked 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy
• Amanda Mae Contreraz, 42, 300 block South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of in-home detention.
• Jessica Lynn Lachat, 31, 800 block of Shawanoe Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 35, 300 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 24, 1600 block of Chestnut Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:12 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.