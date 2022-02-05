Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 236. Total in custody: 324.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dustin Michael Sipes-Rumback, 34, 100 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:15 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Jorge George Garza, 56, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 34, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Andrew James Keesling, 32, 1900 block of Balsam Court, Anderson. Booked 12:21 a.m. Friday, pointing a firearm, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Summer Michelle Hall, 44, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Friday, six counts failure to appear.
