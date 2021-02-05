Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 213, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Deja Anya Williams, 25, 400 block of Molly Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and violation of in-home detention.
• Christopher Lawrence McCarty, 38, 2600 block of Shawnee Drive, Anderson. Booked 3 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of Community Transition Program.
• Najee Malik Reynolds, 24, 1800 block of Shepherd Road, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, perjury and official misconduct.
• Zacharie David Custer, 29, 400 block of Pearl Street, Middleport, Ohio. Booked 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, vicarious sexual gratification and sexual conduct/intercourse with a child younger than 14 by a suspect older than 21.
• Jawaan Anthony Floyd, 34, 10200 block of Milky Way Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas. Booked 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Margo Sue Schott, 62, 1000 block of West County Road 1500 North, Summitville. Booked 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Kyle Steven Reynolds, 31, 2300 block of West U.S. 36, Pendleton. Booked 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jerauld Edward Wallace III, 31, 1100 block of West 200 North, Tipton. Booked 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
