Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at one point from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Stacey Alexander Samaras, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 7:33 a.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Dale Robert Gordon, 52, Atlanta, booked at 8:09 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Mary Elizabeth Gardner, 43, Elwood, booked at 9:49 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Joseph Pershing Steele, 44, Chesterfield, booked at 1:31 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
Ziemel Gilmore-Santos, 30, 900 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:22 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
Robert Lee Haff Jr., 35, 1400 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Jennifer Lynne Mackey, 46, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Friday, fraud and two counts of failure to appear.
Adam Richard McNaughton, 29, 1600 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 6:29 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Tony Neal VanDuyn, 45, 600 block of West 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 11:23 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear.
Harman Preet Singh, 26, Tipton, booked at 1:16 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Melvin Evans, 62, 1900 block of Costello Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:18 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Billy Joe Brantner, 37, 500 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:28 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Lee Roy Herrera, 32, Frankfort, booked at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Brooke Renee Vaughn, 26, Frankfort, booked at 4:01 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Rico Vanteeno Matthews, 31, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 7:17 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of driving with a suspended sentence.
Kimberlie Dawn Griffin, 36, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Tiffany Curtrine Mae Prudente, 33, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Thomas Lee Morgan Hosier, 48, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Ian Paul Shepherd, 32, Fortville, booked at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Nathan Allan Flook, 39, Alexandria, booked at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Jason Anthony Mundy, 35, Elwood, booked at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.
Dustin Edward Prince, 31, Kokomo, booked at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy, violation of in-home detention, probation violation and failure to appear.
Michelle Renee Oliver, 49, Lapel, booked at 4:34 a.m. Sunday, intimidation.
Zachary Thomas Bell, 23, Frankton, booked at 4:57 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Barry Scott Asher, 45, Fortville, booked at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
James Claude McGuire II, 36, 2300 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:36 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Joy Ukari Cochran, 23, 1200 block of Brunswick Way, Anderson, booked at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, auto theft, firearm theft and unlawful carry of a handgun.
John Edward Stone, 36, 2800 block of Betula Street, Anderson, booked at 3:36 p.m. Sunday, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to appear.
Jeffrey Alan Cooper, 54, 2900 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Willie Lee Huff Jr., 61, Indianapolis, booked at 1:24 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon Alexander Steenbergen, 26, Elwood, booked at 3:21 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 38, Alexandria, booked at 5:43 a.m. Monday, parole violation.
Deonte Lamar Sutton, 26, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson, booked at 8:15 a.m. Monday, unlawful carry of a handgun.
Joshua Kaine Gilman, 29, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 10:25 a.m. Monday, burglary, theft, criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear.
Justyn Michael Merchant, 32, 700 block of West Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 11:09 a.m. Monday, theft and fraud.
Bryttni Sue Boxell, 23, Muncie, booked at 12:30 p.m. Monday, theft of a firearm.
Terrance Antwon Foster, 19, Fortville, booked at 2:52 p.m. Monday, rape.
Erica Elizabeth Manis, 33, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:44 p.m. Monday, theft, fraud and probation violation.
Alyssa Brianne Hayes, 30, Alexandria, booked at 3:59 p.m. Monday, obstruction of justice and parole violation.
Amanda Lea Taylor, 35, Morristown, Tennessee, booked at 4:41 p.m. Monday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Heather Jean Polly, 35, Alexandria, booked at 5:23 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Jermaine Shayne Heard, 32, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:37 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation.
Ashley Rene Dial, 37, Morehouse, Missouri, booked at 7:08 p.m. Monday, driving with a suspended license, operator never licensed and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Thomas Owen Mills II, 33, Summitville, booked at 11:24 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Daniel Richard Allen, 25, Elwood, booked at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, identity deception and parole violation.
