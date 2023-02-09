Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Trevor Allen Willhoite, 31, Elwood, booked at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and two counts of theft.
Lawrence Edward Buckner Jr., 42, Ypsilanti, Michigan, booked at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
Joseph Byron Dauenhauer, 33, Elwood, booked at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Adam Parry, 43, Elwood, booked at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of probation violation.
Tracy Lee Coons Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of residential entry, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Samantha Lynn Lilly, 39, Elwood, booked at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
Wavalyn Lois Viau, 22, Elwood, booked at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.
Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 22, Elwood, booked at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.