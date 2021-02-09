These people were booked into the Madison County jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Benjamin Michael Simmons, 31, Elwood, booked at 12:57 a.m. Friday, intimidation and probation violation.
• Mark R. James, 50, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson, booked at 10:49 a.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of strangulation.
• Amber Lynn Howell, 28, Muncie, booked at 12:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Sa’unique Treasure Tatum, 18, 1700 block of Bennington Court, Anderson, booked at 1:28 p.m. Friday, fraud and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Calvin Drake Shelton, 26, 800 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 2:06 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
• Eugene Clark Miles, 51, 1600 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:06 p.m. Friday, two counts of sex offender registration violation.
• Steven Jay Hille, 43, Elwood, booked at 3:54 p.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 31, Elwood, booked at 6:36 p.m. Friday, escape, theft, and three counts of probation violation.
• Anthony Thomas Leicht, 33, Elwood, booked at 6:39 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear, theft, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Bryce Edward Higginbottom, 68, 5000 block of Saddle Lane, Anderson, booked at 7:49 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justice B. Maddox, 27, 400 block of East 39th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:28 p.m. Friday, battery.
• Braedyn Andrew Slayton, 20, Elwood, booked at 10:18 p.m. Friday, two counts of possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zackary Michael Clark, 38, Elwood, booked at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Kaylee Rose Lyons, 28, Frankton, booked at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official, battery, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Allen Flowers, 24, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:06 a.m. Saturday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
• Connor Jonathan Emery, 23, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Lee Eaton, 30, Lapel, booked at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Justin Daniel Bowers, 35, Alexandria, booked at 2:34 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender.
• Eddie Wayne Super, 65, Elwood, booked at 2:50 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, court commitment.
• Trevor Allen Peterson, 26, Mt. Washington, KY, booked at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and violation of work release.
• Dustin Wayne Moreland, 32, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, intimidation and probation violation.
• Troy Scott O’Bryant, 25, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:56 p.m. Saturday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license, two counts of contempt of court and probation violation.
• Jordan Christopher Zeriak, 29, 5700 block of Applecreek Way, Anderson, booked at 11:11 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
• Juania M. Ardizzone, 44, Yorktown, booked at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, two counts of battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of public intoxication.
• Brian Alan McGinnis II, 21, Beech Grove, booked at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Jason Dean Milburn, 44, McMinnville, Tennessee, booked at 4:19 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• John Matthew Baker, 42, Fort Wayne, booked at 9:16 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Lorin Lee Stamps, 31, 200 block of West 6th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:16 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Mark Anthony Bragg, 39, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
• Jacob M. Hodge, 23, Lapel, booked at 1:33 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, probation violation and possession of marijuana.
• Samuel Jordan Benslay, 26, Indianapolis, booked at 5:18 a.m. Monday, driving with a suspended license, possession of a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with controlled substance in the body.
