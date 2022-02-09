These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Desiree Nicole Stokes, 30, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:18 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Jesse Clayton Courtney, 35, 700 block of Central, Anderson. Booked 2:01 p.m. Monday, robbery, confinement, intimidation, battery with bodily injury and criminal trespass.
• Dustin C Southard, 44, 600 block of East Mill Street, Summitville. Booked 2:27 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Samantha Jo Westlake, 25, 100 block of Sierra Drive, Cicero. Booked 5:32 p.m. Monday, obstruction of justice and fraud/interfering with a drug/alcohol screening.
• Larry Lamar McGhee, 62, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:36 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Bradley Nathan Evans, 45, 6300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
