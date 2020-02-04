jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 264, total in custody 374.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 38, 5300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Ian Michael Turner, 30, 600 block of South Mill Street, Tipton. Booked 9:31 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Ronald Judd, 27, 8100 block of West County Road 1050 South, Fortville. Booked 10:01 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Brianna Marie Hudson, 20, 300 block of West North Street, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.
• Kevin E. Hunt Jr., 36, 1100 block of Girl Scout Camp Road, Springville, Tennessee. Booked 5:23 p.m. Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dangerous possession of a firearm; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kevin Burner, 46, 600 block of West Redwood, Coweta, Oklahoma. Booked 4:20 a.m. Sunday, maintaining a common nuisance.
• Salena RebeccaMarie Forsyth, 27, 600 block of West Redwood, Coweta, Oklahoma. Booked 4:22 a.m., Sunday, possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Craig Alan Baker, 50, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 9:20 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Denesha Nashae Rivers, 26, 400 block of East 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:08 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 43, 1200 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 10:34 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Richard Lee Buck, 37, 2500 block of North Elgin Street, Muncie. Booked 3:04 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Jason Daniel Pitts, 38, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:21 p.m. Sunday, stalking, two counts of invasion of privacy, intimidation and failure to appear.
• Kia Marion Edwards, 25, 1200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:37 p.m. Sunday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Jamaal Trevon Swift Sr., 23, 600 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and dealing cocaine or narcotic.
• Octavia Joy Davis, 33, 300 block of East Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 2:04 a.m. Monday, theft.
• Michelle Bernice Barger, 46, 11300 Geist Bay Court, Fishers. Booked 3:40 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
