Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• A’Quincey Jamal Hyatt, 23, 600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:54 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Brady Lee Buck, 28, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:12 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Bradley Allen Huntzinger, 23, 2100 block of East McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 5:33 p.m. Friday, violation of probation, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of syringe and false informing.
• Heather Dawn Bilbrey, 42, 1900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Michael Pereau , 31, 600 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Steven Joseph Lane, 41, 3200 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 8:38 p.m. Friday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior, and failure to appear.
• Derio Charlita Bennett, 29, 2700 block of Jacobs Creek Run, Fort Wayne. Booked 10:26 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Chelsea Marie Ancil, 28, 3200 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 11:20 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Shawn Edward Peek, 37, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 1:52 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, interference with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.
• Anita Louise Pierce, 58, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 3:09 a.m. Saturday, two counts of domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Kenneth Edward Swift Sr., 52, 4100 block of Pickell, Muncie. Booked 4:15 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Vince Brian Kelly , 60, 4700 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated.
• Darius Dewayne Ashley , 39, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, battery on another person causing bodily injury and violation of work release.
• Patrick Drury McDaniel, 52, 1000 block of South Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:02 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.