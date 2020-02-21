jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 231, total in custody 345.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Allen Morgan, 49, 5400 block of West Smokey Row Road, Greenwood. Booked 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, attempted contempt of court, child support.
• Landon Tyler Chappell, 26, 1600 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Amber Sue Lokey, 39, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Jessica Donnelle Hughey, 32, 600 block of Columbus Street, Frankton. Booked 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 40, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief.
• Aquille T. Miles, 20, 1200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• William Scott Lee Jr., 24, 8300 block of South Rising Sun Drive, Pendleton. Booked 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jason Carl Newman, 30, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Angela Ruth Wassil, 51, 100 block of West State Street, Pendleton. Booked 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Willis Lee Abell, 22, 100 block of East Filmore Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brody Austin Walters, 24, 700 block of Charles Street, Chesterfield. Booked 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 19, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Tyler L. Boten, 23, 2000 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Austin James Melton, 25, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Roger Rodriguez Jr., 35, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Antoine Eugene Cooley, 34, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Daniel Carl Pierce, 35, 8800 block of West Hilltop Lane, Elwood. Booked 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; possession of paraphernalia; possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug and operating while intoxicated.
• Zechariah Luvante Simmons, 26, 3000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, theft, burglary, two counts of failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Hailey Marie Rothell, 36, 800 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Amber Renee Noll, 27, 2200 block of Sunnyside Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, theft, burglary and failure to appear.
• Jovon Anthony Weatherford, 33, 200 block of Tower Road, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Michael David Pisano, 41, 2300 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, contempt of court, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalelia La Mae McCord, 41, 100 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:25 a.m. Thursday, violation of pretrial release and possession of device to interfere with screening test.
• Robert Brie Hinkle, 61, 12300 block of North Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:47 a.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Adam Christopher Haulk, 40, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Sherrae Nichole Rodriguez, 27, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:57 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
