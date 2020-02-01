JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 260. Total in custody: 370.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Ryan Dulin, 34, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Baylee Ann Cox, 31, 1500 block of East County Road 650 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rebecca Elizabeth Jones, 44, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Britney Nicole Marling, 34, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Br’Yon Lawaun Perry, 26, 700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in counterfeit substance.
• Jacob Scott Fellows, 25, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Stevie Lynn Lagle, 35, 100 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• James Douglas Jones Jr., 24, 700 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 p.m. Wednesday.
• Sharon Rose Shelburne, 58, 300 block of Amys Run Court, Carmel. Booked 4:13 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated.
• Cody Matthew Tedder, 34, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:31 a.m. Thursday, battery, no/minor injury, and interference with reporting of a crime.
• Shawn Robert Gardner, 25, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:44 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Tommy Paul Holland, 45, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 9:03 a.m. Thursday, prisoner in possession of a dangerous device or material and murder.
• Tabitha Shanon Fuller-Truitt, 37, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Alan Thompson, 22, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 12:23 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Richard Earl Blanch Jr., 59, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 27, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 2:43 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Brian Edward Johnson, 53, 1400 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 3:52 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior, and invasion of privacy.
• Melonie Dawn Jones, 45, 200 block of Hobbs Drive, Tipton. Booked 5:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release and failure to appear.
• Casey Lynn Dinwiddie, 31, 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Danville. Booked 6:19 p.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Jeffrey Alan Comer, 53, 700 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Thursday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Holly Lynn Hardebeck, 28, 200 block of North Posey, Windfall. Booked 6:42 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 25, homeless. Booked 6:58 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Izaiah, 28, 700 block of University Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and driving while suspended, prior.
• Angela Leann Caudill, 43, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 7:36 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua John Collins, 46, 900 block of Sandy Cove, Bullhead, Arizona. Booked 12:59 a.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior.
