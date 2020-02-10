jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 32, 600 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 12:02 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Salena RebeccaMarie Forsyth, 27, 600 block of West Redwood, Coweta, Oklahoma. Booked 12:21 p.m. Friday, violation of pretrial release.
• Linda Rene Reichardt, 60, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Chad Allen Divens, 38, 400 block of East Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:52 p.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of paraphernalia; and operating while intoxicated, controlled substance.
• James Edward Thompson, 55, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 6:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan James Hoppes, 21, 8300 block of South County Road 300 East, Markleville. Booked 6:30 p.m. Friday, theft and burglary.
• Mark Michael Englert, 39, 100 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Cory Edward Charles Mahaffey, 42, homeless. Booked 8:23 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and false informing.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 25, homeless. Booked 8:34 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Brian Lee Edwards, 47, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 9:36 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 35, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• David Gregory Van Kirk, 57, 2700 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 3:17 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Richard Lamar Akins, 42, 1500 block of East Kirby Avenue, Muncie. Booked 5:23 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Christopher James Ulmer, 43, 800 block of Harrison Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Brian Allen Dean, 42, 2600 block of Grandfir Drive, Greenwood. Booked 8:09 a.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Steven Frederick Boswell, 39, 3900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 8:43 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Justin Levi Johnson, 34, 1407 Walnut Street, New Castle. Booked 8:57 a.m. Saturday, theft and public intoxication.
