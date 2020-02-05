Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 253, total in custody 358.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Phil Edward Boner, 48, 5200 block of West County Road 1650 North, Elwood. Booked 10:45 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Shamyah D’Na Garrison, 26, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:12 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Lisa Kay Surber, 55, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 3:41 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Blake Ryan Pugh, 24, 700 block of Waverly Road, Porter. Booked 7:47 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of probation.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 28, homeless. Booked 6:22 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
