Jail log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 260. Total in custody: 361. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Nathan Michael Wright, 31, of the 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Dee Darline Diana Horn, 26, of the 4600 block of East Division Road, Windfall. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brian Keith Chase, 52, of the 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Shannon Stokes, 48, of the 600 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of work release and attempted possession of paraphernalia.
• Wyatt Alexander Sampson, 22, of the 1200 block of West Dorothy Lane, Dayton, Ohio. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, check fraud: forged instrument, fraud and identity deception.
• Colby Seth Manzo, 35, of the 9100 block of South County Road 750 West, Daleville. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, theft and failure to appear.
• Zachary Thomas Skaggs, 28, of the 1900 block of Edgewood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Brock Parker Loughman, 25, of the 6300 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Seth Thomas Niemczak, 31, of the 1200 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Josiah Dean Schaekel, 24, of the first block of West Church Street, Fortville. Booked at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Maurice Lamount Nunn Jr., 30, of the 1600 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, strangulation and interference with reporting of crime.
• Jerry Jones, 77, no address listed. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, BWI – operating while intoxicated.
• Ryan Christopher Gabriello, 22, of the 600 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and hold for other jurisdiction.
