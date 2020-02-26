Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 346.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua David Whinery, 35, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Killingsworth, 42, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and failure to appear.
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 29, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 3:46 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Tiffany Lynn Arnold, 41, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 10:09 a.m. Monday, obstruction of justice and intimidation.
• Brian Bruce Britton, 56, 2000 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 3:47 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Brandon Gene Toombs, 33, 5600 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 5:02 p.m. Monday, residential entry.
• Antonio Rashald Perry, 37, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Brian Scott Willhoite, 54, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:49 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Terry Morrison, 26, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:08 p.m. Monday, auto theft and false informing.
• Megan Lynette Baer, 20, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 10:16 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Darius Marshon Simon, 27, 2300 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Candace Louise Harp, 37, 2200 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of probation violation and counterfeiting.
• Hung Vi Ong, 40, 800 block of High Point Road, Shelbyville. Booked 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Luana Doree Winnett, 28, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft and false informing.
• Brittany Lynne Allport, 32, 200 block of Unami Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Martha Ann Young, 52, 1000 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
