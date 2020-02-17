These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Wednesday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marc Anthony Jones, 26, 900 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, two counts each of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, prior, and failure to appear.
• Roy Laverel Hornaday II, 45, 6700 block of Rick James Drive, Middletown. Booked 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Matthew Stephen Glover , 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jeffrey Michael Flennery, 51, 200 block of Superior Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, check fraud with a forged instrument and fraud on financial institutions.
• Roberto Sanjuan, 48, 200 block of Park Street, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Richard Wayne Roberts, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support, and two counts of failure to appear.
• Angel Dawn McCormick, 28, 3300 block of Raible Avenue. Booked 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• James Aaron Roy III, 21, 3100 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Michael Jackson, 37, 1700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 3:45 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, criminal confinement and strangulation.
• Stuart Warren Lacy, 55, 100 block of Garfield Street, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Kathryn Lois Butler, 57, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 2:12 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Andrew W. Riedner, 43, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:21 p.m. Thursday, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
• Steven Michael Black, 41, 2400 block of Memorial Drive, Muncie. Booked 4:28 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Erica Whitney Riall, 31, 1800 block of Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and neglect of dependent.
• Michael Leroy Simmons, 70, 800 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Dustin Tyler Bennett, 33, 1200 block of South Durbin, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Brooke Owen Badger, 32, 1100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:32 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe.
• Eric VanPaul McNichols, 34, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Friday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jennifer Kathleen Cartmel, 35, 500 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 25, homeless. Booked 4:55 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Tyrone Dion Wills, 55, 1000 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Friday, rape.
• Christopher Michael Walden, 29, 2000 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Scott E. Vail, 48, 600 block of Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 6:57 p.m. Friday, child molest and child molest, fondling.
• Gary Lee Smith, 46, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:57 p.m. Friday, intimidation and harassment.
• Randy Ray Watson, 62, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of and accident with property damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.