Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 226, total in custody 347.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Walter John Raymond Jr., 29, 1200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Tyler Bradley Lynn, 24, 800 block of South 600 East, Windfall. Booked 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Cindy Ann Sheets, 61, 200 block of East 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, civil contempt of court.
• Matthew Edward Baugh, 29, 200 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, battery with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Kaylob John Gray, 23, 2200 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Javier Lemar Jermayne Armstrong, 22, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, battery with injury on a pregnant woman, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and operator never licensed.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Trista Renea Thompson, 30, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Logan Patrick Jung , 22, 1900 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Paul Derick Vaughn, 38, 9100 block of West County Road 32, Parker City. Booked 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, check fraud with a forged instrument.
• Julia L. Lennen, 34, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Nathaniel Joerdon Thomas, 36, 4000 block of South Stonebridge Court, New Palestine. Booked 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, criminal contempt of court.
• Jordan Michael Goodman, 25, 4300 block of North County Road 200 West, Anderson. Booked 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jacob Stephen Cletus Walsh, 24, 2700 block of Portsmouth Drive, Lafayette. Booked 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Curt Alan Faulstich, 47, 500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
