Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 222. Total in custody: 336.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christina Dawn Hawkins, 39, 100 block of West Sixth Street, New Castle. Booked 12:11 p.m. Thursday, civil contempt of court.
• Quenton Rashawd Hendricks, 36, 2800 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Thursday, three counts of civil contempt of court, child support.
• Christopher J. Peterson, 34, 4000 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Thursday, civil contempt of court, child support, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Ryan Earl Wickersham, 42, 100 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:48 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Mental Health Court.
• Matthew Anthony Ressegue, 29, 800 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Jamar Rashad Warren, 37, 600 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation; civil contempt of court, child support; and failure to appear.
• Kaleb William Puetz, 19, 300 block of North Madison Avenue, Fowler. Booked 7:14 p.m. Thursday, three counts of battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Daniel Kevin Tuttle, 35, 800 block of Pontiac Street, Rochester. Booked 7:18 p.m. Thursday, criminal contempt of court.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 24, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Stevie Marissa Bloyd, 25, 6800 block of North 600 West, Elwood. Booked 8:53 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Gary Mark Eden, 64, 6000 block of West County Road 850 North, Frankton. Booked 10:51 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Dayquan Lamar Swain, 26, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m. Friday, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
• Derrick Mason, 36, 100 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:03 a.m. Thursday, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
