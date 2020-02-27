jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 226, total in custody 332.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• April Renee Wichman, 30, 1800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brennon Lee Foy, 28, 7800 block of South Rosebud Drive, Lapel. Booked 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior.
• Kiondra Zhane Nunn, 25, 1800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 24, 2100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Alan Songer Jr., 31, 1500 block of East State Street, Albany. Booked 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Phil Ray Petty, 67, 200 block of West Summitville Street, Summitville. Booked 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, attempted battery, no/minor injury.
• Christopher Dean Sexton, 39, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of Mental Health Court.
• Daniel Gregory Groves, 42, 400 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Justin Micheal McCollum, 24, 700 block of North Western Avenue, Marion. Booked 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Jacob Michael Murdock, 29, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Jeremy W. O’Brien Jr., 22, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support.
• Michael Leroy Thompson, 48, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and battery, no/minor injury.
• David Curtis Rice, 57, 8600 block of Verona Road, Battle Creek, Michigan. Booked 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.