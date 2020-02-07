jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel James Hayes, 26, 100 block of West Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended, prior.
• Derrick Kenneth McKinley , 33. 1700 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Jason Michael Thurber, 39, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Sarah Dawn Banks, 38, homeless. Booked 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
• Jason Edward Geeskie, 38, first block of Orchard Lane, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• John Eston Wright , 25, 10200 West Polk Road, Lexington. Booked 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Andrew Lee Roan, 43, 1200 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, accident with serious injury; operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; and reckless driving.
• James Fredrick Geiger, 42, 700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Donovan Wesley Salyer, 27, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• Richard W. Griffin, 57, 500 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 4:33 a.m. Thursday, child molest penetration by someone 21 or older, child solicitation, disseminating matter harmful to minors, vicarious sexual gratification and possession of child pornography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.