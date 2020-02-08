JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 350.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 47, homeless. Booked 10:07 a.m. Thursday, criminal confinement, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and contempt, disruption of court.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 24, 2800 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication and operator never licensed.
• Brandon Lee Stone, 23, 5500 block of South 110 West, Westville. Booked 12:29 p.m. Thursday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 44, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:26 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and six counts of invasion of privacy.
• Logan K. Reid Edwards, 25, 3900 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Dayshawn Shaquille Williams, 24, 1000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:55 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• William Allen Cornwell, 42, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Lindsey Nicole McDaniel, 33, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:29 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 42, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:53 p.m. Thursday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Paul Nicholas St. Laurent, 31, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy, battery with no/minor injury and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Tiffany Lynn Welch, 45, 1700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Jonathan Isaiah Harris, 22, 700 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 5:44 a.m. Friday, interference with the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.
