These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brenda Sue Petty, 69, Summitville, booked at 9:44 a.m., Wednesday, battery and criminal mischief.
• Marvin Lee McCoy, 78, 2700 block of East Cord Street, Anderson, booked at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
•Matthew Allen Rhoads, 28, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Merle Farley Jones III, 25, 1100 block of West 39th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:01 p.m., court commitment.
• Danielle Lee Grubaugh, 30, Noblesville, booked at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Taylor Scott Whetsel, 24, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, battery, two counts of theft and burglary.
• Trevon Lee Chapman, 26, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Sheri Leann Tout, 33, 1300 block of Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Eric Shane Myers, 46, Selma, booked at 1:21 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal trespass, identity deception and battery on a law enforcement officer.
• Jarod Michael Sanner, 24, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, criminal confinement, interference with reporting of a crime, intimidation, domestic battery with a child present and domestic battery.
• Dylan Michael Saul, 26, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson, booked at 2:21 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
• Amanda Susan Grogg, 32, 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, two counts of driving with a suspended license with priors.
