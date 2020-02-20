Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Zachary Beau Robinson, 30, Pendleton, booked at 8:26 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Thomas Gene Isenhour, 69, 1000 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 9:42 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated.
Carrie Ann Geeskie, 45, Chesterfield, booked at 9:58 a.m. Sunday, two counts of theft, resisting law enforcement, violation of probation.
Kevin Scott Thompson, 48, Alexandria, booked at 11:52 a.m. Sunday, theft and failure to appear.
Joseph Edward Pugsley, 50, 3000 block of Grassy Court, Anderson, booked at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, hold for Blackford County.
Adam S. Salinas, 50, Elwood, booked at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Shelbi Kay Johns, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sharon Elaine Trueblood, 50, 1400 block of West 15th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
Mara Leann Johnson, 33, Muncie, booked at 7:51 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Toby Scott Thompson, 53, Elwood, booked at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
Christopher Lee Pickett, 32, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson, booked at 2:29 a.m. Monday, two counts of residential entry.
Bradley Jay Fredrick, 47, Muncie, booked at 10:02 a.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
Jackie Owen Scott Jr., 50, 2000 block of Menifee Street, Anderson, booked at 10:06 a.m. Monday, hold for community transition program.
Eddie Leon Anthony Ross III, 43, 1000 block of West 15th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 p.m. Monday, battery causing injury to a pregnant woman and contempt of court.
Jerry Morgan III, 58, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:06 p.m. Monday, beastiality, and invasion of privacy.
Bobby Joe Yeagy, 28, Alexandria, booked at 6:19 p.m. Monday, return to jail by court order.
Thomas Roy Creamer Jr., 50, Elwood, booked at 6:27 p.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Lisa Michelle McTarsney, 27, 1000 block of Chester Street, Anderson, booked at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, theft, fraud, and fraud on a financial institution.
Phillip John Montague, 36, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
Christopher Valentino McKinnie, 31, Tipton, booked at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Ian Michael Mix, 33, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
