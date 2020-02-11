Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 257, total in custody 367.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bradley Evan Swigeart, 53, 9300 block of North County Road 800 West, Middletown. Booked 4:50 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.
• Claud Richard Weaver, 55, 1300 block of West Monroe, Alexandria. Booked 4:56 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason Micheal Weaver, 37, 1300 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m., child molest.
• Scott D. Nguyen, 47, 200 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 7:57 p.m. Saturday, residential entry, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, invasion of privacy and bribery.
• Jeremy Hall Jr., 25, 900 block of South Nursery Road, Anderson. Booked 11:13 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of suspended sentence and violation of community corrections.
• David Cole Jr., 62, 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:49 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended, prior.
• Brandon Tyler Warrick, 27, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:05 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Amanda Ann Muntz, 37, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:45 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, neglect of dependent and domestic battery.
• Shaquille Ladale Beamon, 22, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Sunday, robbery, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Breanna Nicole Ferguson, 20, 1900 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Tyrell L. Hart, 23, first block of Wild Turkey, Anderson. Booked 6:17 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Matthew Trenton Isbell, 30, 2000 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson. Booked 10:39 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Randall Eugene Huston, 54, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:37 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Leah Elizabeth Landers, 18, 900 block of Spring Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Sunday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Sheila Ann Koehn, 50, 1100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Juan Carlo Quintero, 25, first block of Northwest Third Avenue, Homestead, Florida. Booked 4:31 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
