jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brayden Joel Waymire, 19, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Claude Richard Weaver, 55, Alexandria, booked at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric James Jent, 28, 700 block of West 37th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, parole violation.
• Brian Allen Corbin, 47, Indianapolis, booked at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Bridgette Ann Brown, 50, 3500 block of Henry Street, Anderson, booked at 6:11 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender, possession of a controlled substance, and probation violation.
• Kamar Davion Young, 19, 4000 block of Champions Court, Anderson, booked at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, and theft.
• Zachary Roe Stewart, 33, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Gilbert Clay Brannon III, 18, 500 block of Lansvale Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, dealing in marijuana.
• Bryan Lee Byrne, 36, 900 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:02 a.m. Sunday, two charges of operator never licensed and resisting law enforcement.
• Leona Charlene Peavler, 42, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, 2:01 a.m. Sunday, bond revocation.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 44, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Bradley Farris Hazelwood, 27, Gas City, booked at 4 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brandon Lee Gamey, 37, 3500 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson, booked at 5:04 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
• David Freeman Lane, 23, 3800 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Aaron James Berry, 29, 2300 block of Dewey Street, booked at 10:04 a.m., Sunday, possession of a controlled substance, hold for work release.
• Carl Gregory Duncan, 63, 900 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated.
• Tony Ray Trent, 52, Elwood, booked at 7:52 p.m. Sunday, five counts of failure to appear, contempt of court, resisting law enforcement, and false informing.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 19, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 8:08 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Shay James Henderson, 32, Elwood, booked at 9:02 p.m., Sunday, domestic battery.
• Joshua David Whinery, 35, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Killingsworth, 42, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and failure to appear.
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 29, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 3:46 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
