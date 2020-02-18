jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 342.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Thursday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stuart Warren Lacy, 55, 100 block of Garfield Street, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Kathryn Lois Butler, 57, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 2:12 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Andrew W. Riedner, 43, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:21 p.m. Thursday, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
• Steven Michael Black, 41, 2400 block of Memorial Drive, Muncie. Booked 4:28 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Erica Whitney Riall, 31, 1800 block of Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and neglect of dependent.
• Michael Leroy Simmons, 70, 800 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Dustin Tyler Bennett, 33, 1200 block of South Durbin, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Brooke Owen Badger, 32, 1100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:32 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe.
• Eric VanPaul McNichols, 34, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Friday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jennifer Kathleen Cartmel, 35, 500 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 25, homeless. Booked 4:55 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Tyrone Dion Wills, 55, 1000 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Friday, rape.
• Christopher Michael Walden, 29, 2000 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Scott E. Vail, 48, 600 block of Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 6:57 p.m. Friday, child molest and child molest, fondling.
• Gary Lee Smith, 46, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:57 p.m. Friday, intimidation and harassment.
• Randy Ray Watson, 62, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of and accident with property damage.
• Ronald Eugene Keesling, 59, 2100 block of North County Road 975 West, Shirley. Booked 2:14 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Christian Brice Morgan, 21, 9800 block of Dallasburg Road, Loveland, Ohio. Booked 3:46 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated and public intoxication.
• Levi Eugene Lewis, 31, 600 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 5:07 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction, and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Jevon Carlos Jackson, 26, 3200 block of Pennway Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:50 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Mary Kathryn Stephens, 45, 400 block of North East Street, Arcadia. Booked 10:24 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; theft; possession of controlled substance smoking instrument; and violation of condition: modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges.
• Tiotta Shanee Clairday, 34, 3300 block of Eastwood Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 10:57 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and neglect of dependent.
• Kyree Dajuan Guajardo, 26, 1900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 11:20 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.
• Shawnna Michelle Engle, 42, first block of North Temple, Indianapolis. Booked 1:50 a.m. Sunday, counterfeiting, identity deception and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kandice Kandy James, 29, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:31 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
