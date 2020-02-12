jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 349.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyle Allen Crouch, 27, 8100 block of County Road 650 West, 12:54 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• David Eugene McLemore Jr., 42, 100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Nooked 3:35 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Christina Dawn Swan, 42, 8500 block of West Pin Oak, Pendleton. Booked 3:37 p.m. Monday, violation of probation; civil contempt of court, child support; and two counts of failure to appear.
• Holley Kay-Joanne Lockridge, 31, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 3:55 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Scott Walter Bishop, 51, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 21, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked 10:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Gary Truman Haight, 33, 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, interference with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury, and strangulation.
• Benjamin Lee Amick, 25, 15800 block of North County Road 200 East, Summitville. Booked 5:29 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and an attended vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.