These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 400 block of South 33rd Street,Elwood. Booked 10:41 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass, theft and failure to appear.
• Nicholas Aaron Taylor, 40, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Christopher George Everman Jr., 21, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kenton Richard Clute, 35, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Friday, intimidation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jackie Lee Idlewine, 35, 2900 block of North 775 East, Elwood. Booked 5:24 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Haley Chanelle Craver, 32, 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:28 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and false informing.
• Melvin James Dallas, 51, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Donald E. Lewis, 34, 4500 block of East 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:20 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Christopher B. Mount, 39, 3900 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender.
• Symmion Deshawn Southers, 25, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:58 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Tyler Dwayne Witcher, 29, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Frankton. Booked 9:19 p.m. Friday, theft and failure to appear.
• Anthony Quinn Underwood, 54, 1200 block of Mannbrook Drive, Stone Mountain, Georgia. Booked 10:45 p.m. Friday, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin James Haskett, 36, 900 block of South County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and battery with injury to a 14-year-old by someone older than 18.
• Virgil Dewayne Murray II, 37, 2800 block of Marsha, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Saturday, intimidation and battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer.
• Rocky Craig Hewitt, 41, 800 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation and escape.
• Tiffany Ann Rogers, 31, homeless. Booked 2:56 a.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary Beau Robinson, 30, 800 Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 5:24 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 5:57 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 38, 5300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
