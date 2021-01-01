Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 208, total in custody 243.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cynthia Ann Schuyler, 35, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 19, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of in-home detention.
• Brian Eugene Pierce, 37, 2100 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Natasha Marie Johnson, 33, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Djeon Markese Love, 24, 1700 block of Falton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and failure to appear.
• Erik Michael William Jaqua, 41, 11800 block of North County Road 75 West Alexandria. Booked 5:07 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.