These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jeanetta Kay Eckhoff, 48, 2800 block of Linda Lane, Muncie. Booked 10:03 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Curtis Wade Woodward, 30, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 11:20 a.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official.
• Michael J. Ryle, 21, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Harrell Eugene Long Jr., 39, 1000 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:42 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, invasion of privacy and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Harrell Eugene Long Jr., 40, 300 block of Washington Street, Cicero. Booked 2:21 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mya Marie Rowland, 21, 200 block of east Summitville Street, Summitville. Booked 6:19 a.m. Saturday, obstruction of justice; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance/drug paraphernalia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shannon May Beatty, 32, 9800 block of Geist Road, Fishers. Booked 7:11 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Cassandra Jaqua , 29, 400 block of South Prospect Street, Summitville. Booked 7:45 a.m. Saturday, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shelton Larry New, 52, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass and theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Steven Andrew Prouse, 46, 200 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:34 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Aaron Joseph Beane, 33, 200 block of Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:41 p.m. Saturday, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts operator never licensed and two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Cory Neal Miller, 43, 100 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Jacob Austin Gates, 23, 6400 block of Daden Drive Alexandria. Booked 7:39 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Devin Micheal McVicker , 30, 700 block of North D Street, Gas City. Booked 11:54 p.m. Saturday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner; criminal trespass; public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Daniel Anthony Smith, 21, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:30 a.m. Sunday, residential entry, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Edward Powell , 42, homeless. Anderson. Booked 11:29 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Shane Welker , 52, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and two counts violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Maria Magdalena Hernandez Garcia, 36, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jeffrey Lee Hillenberg, 35, 9900 block of South County Road 400 West, Pendleton. Booked 5:06 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Brent Ross Irwin, 42,2800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:24 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jeffrey Allen Horn, 57, 9900 block of South 550 West, Columbus. Booked 8:41 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Da'Quan Leonard Tyrel Vogt, 23, 2500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
