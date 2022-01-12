Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 207; total in custody, 311.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dillon Matthew Williams, 24, 900 block of East Washington Street, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Monday. Interference with the reporting of a crime, intimidation, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and confinement.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 51, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 34, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Shawn Eugene Ashby, 41, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of probation, two counts failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Brent Ross Irwin, 42, 2800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked10:26 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Ricky Joe Holford Jr., 29, 2500 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Ray Staton, 43, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, contempt of court and resisting law enforcement.
• Lloyd Warner Mezick, 56, first block of Dennies Drive, Markleville. Booked 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, rape and sexual battery.
