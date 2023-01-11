These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Erin Shanoah Simms, 44, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 7:16 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Thomas Marvin Fairer Jr., 39, Muncie, booked at 10:14 a.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery.
Preston Payne Hodges, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 12:50 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Joshua Nathaniel Western, 28, Markleville, booked at 2:29 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and institutional criminal mischief.
James A. Franklin, 57, Indianapolis, booked at 3:14 p.m. Friday, two counts of public intoxication.
Michael Andrew Clendenin II, 30, Alexandria, booked at 3:37 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
David General Fisher, 52, Fort Wayne, booked at 4:05 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Michael Andrew Craig, 25, Frankton, booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Joshua Pershing Steele, 44, Chesterfield, booked at 6:26 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Michael Andrew Camp, 25, Frankton, booked at 6:57 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Abigail Marie Welton, 24, 300 block of Wakefield Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:35 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Caden Ryan Morrison, 24, Elwood, booked at 8:52 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Daniel James Hayes, 28, Pendleton, booked at 10:53 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of work release.
Julianne Hahn Craig, 54, Elwood, booked at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Courtney Michelle Couch, 24, Shelbyville, booked at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, residential entry.
Connor Jeffrey Johnson, 27, Los Angeles, booked at 3:18 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Austin Travis Smith, 20, Shelbyville, booked at 3:42 a.m. Saturday, residential entry.
Lloyd Aaron Brown III, 33, Noblesville, booked at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Luz Elana Brumbley, 23, Elwood, booked at 5:27 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Raymond John Hackney Sr., 42, 1800 block of East Sixth Street, booked at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Jonathan Lee Sizelove, 37, Alexandria, booked at 2:54 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Samantha Lynn Bennett, 30, Muncie, booked at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, two counts of public intoxication.
Austin Michael Christopher Zell, 33, 3400 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson, booked at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, strangulation, residential entry, confinement, two counts of resisting law enforcement, manufacturing paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Joshua Maccrae Daugherty, 28, Pendleton, booked at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Mark Steven White, 51, Alexandria, booked at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
Meredith G. Norman, 21, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Patrick Monroe Beeman, 54, Elwood, booked at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and neglect of a dependent.
James A. Franklin, 56, Indianapolis, booked at midnight Saturday, theft.
Shane Phillip Baird, 28, Lapel, booked at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michelle Rose Merryman, 23, Noblesville, booked at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Arthur Ringgold Taggart, 21, Pendleton, booked at 6:56 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine, dealing in marijuana, dealing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Rashaun Allan Davis, 28, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:37 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Ryan Leigh Gibson, 46, Middletown, booked at 12:58 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Trevon Lee Chapman, 29, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, strangulation, rape, confinement, residential entry, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Zachary Ray Summers, 24, 3900 block of Mystic Place, Anderson, booked at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, refusal to identify self during traffic stop.
David Ray Shirley Jr., 45, 2300 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Hailey Ann Marie Davidson, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Jacob Aaron Janner, 27, Elwood, booked at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, two counts of operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, two counts of false identity, two counts of violation of work release, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of violation of suspended sentence and two counts of probation violation.
Danny Ray Alexander, 47, Elwood, booked at 2:32 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Troy Anthony Anderson, 60, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 7:17 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Drucilla Gwen Frieszell, 39, Marion, booked at 9:52 a.m. Monday, court commitment.
Dalton Storm Walker, 30, Elwood, booked at 10:06 a.m. Monday, forgery, theft, fraud, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Ricky Eugene Stansberry Sr., 61, Frankton, booked at 12:19 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Rusty Adam Cornett, 35, homeless, booked at 12:51 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of contempt of court and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Paula Crabtree, 48, address unknown, booked at 4:44 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Kristopher Michael Strong, 20, Daytona Beach, Florida, booked at 7:06 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Ashley Marie Callahan, 31, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:35 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Shawn Robert Gardner, 28, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
William Joseph Cox, 45, Swayzee, booked at 8:23 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Carrie Margarette Thompson, 35, Pendleton, booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and leaving scene of property damage accident.
Daniel Jeremiah Piljaguc, 35, Pendleton, booked at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of adult day reporting.
Richard Ryan Rhodes, 44, Elwood, booked at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and confinement.
Matthew Allen Griffin, 46, Muncie, booked at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.