Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jeffrey Dean Bir, 37, 7900 block South County Road 110 East, Pendleton. Booked 8:37 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
• Rachelle Re'nee Herbert, 46, 3500 block of South Willoughby Street, Muncie. Booked 9:01 a.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 42, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:48 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Darryl Dillon Jr., 22, 1400 block of Peacock, Clarksdale, Mississippi. Booked 12:55 p.m. criminal mischief with $750 damage to property of another person without another’s consent, domestic battery, confinement, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Shane J. Floyd, 42, 400 block of West Main Street, Wabash. Booked 1:13 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Todd Estes Jones, 54, 400 block of Edgewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Brandy Jo House, 41, 100 block of West North Street, Anderson. Booked 9:37 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating with controlled substance in body.
• Emmanuel Louis Perez, 26, 600 block of Cherry Street, Noblesville. Booked 11:14 P.M. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Kayle Marie Alfrey, 28, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 6:37 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Deveon Tyrce Kayzer-Minor, 23, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a handgun without a license; and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• William Edward Stanley, 57, 1100 block of Brookline Street, Anderson. Booked 9:08 a.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• David Charles Shipley, 62, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryam Francisco Leiva, 25, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 11:04 a.m. Friday, three counts battery against a public safety official.
• Beth Ann Sheasley, 56, 200 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 11:48 p.m. Friday, battery.
• Jeremy Scott Doerr, 43, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 1:47 p.m. Friday, sex offender registration violation.
• Anthony Lee Presley, 31, 2900 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Zacariah James Dillon, 26, 1400 block of South County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 6:23 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Caleb Nathaniel Hanes, 23, John Street, Lapel. Booked 6:41 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a handgun without a license; and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Morgen Briann Albin, 24, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Friday, two counts battery.
• Wesley Gene Pratt, 31, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:53 p.m. Friday, conspiracy to manufacture/ deal methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• William Alen Keihn, 30, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 10:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Justin Lee Vega, 20, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 12:49 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Stephen Edwards Hobson, 48, 200 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Jesica Lynn Bleau, 37, 2900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:16 a.m. Saturday, interference with the reporting of a crime, theft, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Steven Bradley Bowling, 40, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:51 a.m. Saturday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance; serious violent felon in possession of a handgun; possession of syringe; possession of paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Lee Jarvis, 39, 1400 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 12:16 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Christopher Hogan, 35, 1200 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and auto theft.
• Kyle Jay Kempton, 42, 1100 block of South 600 West, Fairmount. Booked 5:40 p.m. Saturday, obstruction of justice and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Jodylee Carlyle Holland, 38, 5500 block of South County Road 500 West, Pendleton. Booked 7:24 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator, lifetime.
• Robert Shane Meredith, 49, 12200 block of Parkview Lane, Fishers. Booked 8:13 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Joseph E. McPhearson, 35, 6000 block of North 750 West, Frankton. Booked 11:51 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David Michael Viau, 40, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:05 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica Lynn Adams, 23, 700 block of North 24th Street, New Castle. Booked 1:12 a.m. Sunday, warrant, Edgewood City Court.
• Russell Edward Allender Jr., 38, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:16 a.m. Sunday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug and battery on another person with bodily injury.
• Anjelica Evia Vigil, 26, 600 block of Soouth 28th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:37 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and neglect of dependant/child.
• Tenasha Paige Stewart, 36, 800 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Mark Joseph Haynes, 33, 600 block of South 28th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:29 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Dorothy Nicole Helgesen, 39, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 p.m. Sunday, burglary, theft of a firearm and theft with a value up to $750.
• Thomas Charles Edward Hayden Jr., 56, 500 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 1:25 p.m. Sunday, burglary, theft of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.
• Chad Allan Scott, 42, 200 block of West Willow Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Brendan Allan Donahue, 26, 6100 block of Areny Road, Freedom. Booked 2:13 a.m. Monday, public intoxication by alcohol and disorderly conduct.
• Gordon Lee Cook, 50, homeless. Booked 12:52 a.m. Monday, child solicitation and providing obscene material to minors.
• Lawrence Zachary Theiss, 27, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:44 a.m. Monday, battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
