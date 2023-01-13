Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Shane Michael Allen Swift, 33, Alexandria, booked at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Raymond Charles Compestine, 52, Osgood, booked at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Cedric Noel Wilkerson, 56, 2300 block of South Fawn Circle, Anderson, booked at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Mark Anthony Akin, 44, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Lakia Nateshone Moore, 42, Kokomo, booked at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Jason Michael Davis, 43, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction and failure to appear.
Toni Ann Brantlinger, 47, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Austin Edwin Perine, 33, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Danielle Diane Shaw, 40, Anderson, booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Nathan James Haulk, 44, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Jarvis Daniel Moore, 25, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Anthony Nicholas Milazzo, 27, 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Mahlon Eugene Davis Jr., 47, Noblesville, booked at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Richard Lee Nicholson, 43, 2200 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Janene Cara Kleyla, 28, Mooresville, booked at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Blythe Paige Anderson, 35, 1400 block of Woodcliff Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and two counts of failure to appear.
DeAundra Myckeal Patterson Sr., 36, 2100 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Angela Sue Goodman, 56, Alexandria, booked at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Timothy M. Cudd, 46, address unknown, booked at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Larry Robert Scott, 63, 800 block of Belzer Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, Pendleton, booked at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Trevor Jacob Huff, 27, Elwood, booked at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Michael Ray Thornburgh, 40, 2400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
Mark Anthony Bragg, 41, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at midnight Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
Michael Wayne Petty, 47, Alexandria, booked at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Christopher John Wright, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 2:21 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.