Jail Log
The Herald Bulletin
Inmate total at Madison County Jai;l, 211 total in custody, 313.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lateche Serinity Norris, 20, 1000 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Joseph David Smith, 25, 500 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, attempted confinement.
• June Niccole Huff, 42, first bock of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Colin James Kinsey, 30, 3500 block of Rockville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, public intoxication.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 29, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Dayquan Lamar Swain, 28, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson. Booked 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Marquis Lavern Chamberlain, 38, 8100 block of Lodge Lane, Pendleton. Booked 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Daniel Robert Hobbs, 33, 8300 block of West 850 North, Elwood. Booked 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice and visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance.
• Daniel Lee Wright, 30, 1900 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
